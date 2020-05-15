Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Postage from Maui to Thule

    THULE, GREENLAND

    05.15.2020

    THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – Airman 1st Class JR B. Henry works in the 821st Support Squadron postal office at Thule Air Base, Greenland. He went from being born and raised on the Maui island of Hawaii to working on a slightly colder island of Greenland. (Courtesy photo)

