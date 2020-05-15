Postage from Maui to Thule

THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – Airman 1st Class JR B. Henry works in the 821st Support Squadron postal office at Thule Air Base, Greenland. He went from being born and raised on the Maui island of Hawaii to working on a slightly colder island of Greenland. (Courtesy photo)
