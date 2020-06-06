Total Force supports Weapons School

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.06.2020

    A U.S. Air Force loadmaster prepares a C-130J Super Hercules from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, for flight during a Joint Forcible Entry exercise near Las Vegas, June 6, 2020. More than 20 C-130Js and C-17 Globemaster IIIs flew in formation during the U.S. Air Force Weapons School’s Joint Forcible Entry exercise with numerous other aircraft from across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine M. Gruwell)

    Loadmaster
    C-130J

