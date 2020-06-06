A U.S. Air Force loadmaster prepares a C-130J Super Hercules from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, for flight during a Joint Forcible Entry exercise near Las Vegas, June 6, 2020. More than 20 C-130Js and C-17 Globemaster IIIs flew in formation during the U.S. Air Force Weapons School’s Joint Forcible Entry exercise with numerous other aircraft from across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine M. Gruwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 16:09 Photo ID: 6254179 VIRIN: 200606-F-ID976-1029 Resolution: 4359x3487 Size: 901.56 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Total Force supports Weapons School, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.