A U.S. Air Force loadmaster prepares a C-130J Super Hercules from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, for flight during a Joint Forcible Entry exercise near Las Vegas, June 6, 2020. More than 20 C-130Js and C-17 Globemaster IIIs flew in formation during the U.S. Air Force Weapons School’s Joint Forcible Entry exercise with numerous other aircraft from across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine M. Gruwell)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 16:09
|Photo ID:
|6254179
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-ID976-1029
|Resolution:
|4359x3487
|Size:
|901.56 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Total Force supports Weapons School, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Total Force supports Weapons School
