DAHLGREN, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) mathematician Dr. Evan Coleman was granted three awards, NSWCDD announced, June 26. He was recognized with The Dr. Charles J. Cohen Award of Excellence for Science and Technology; the 2020 Warfare Center Innovation Award; and the In-House Laboratory Independent Research fiscal year 2019 Project of the Year Award for his innovation impacting high performance computing. “I hope that the research that led to this award can eventually be used in a practical way to help increase the productivity on High Performance Computing platforms,” said Coleman, “especially when used on large-scale, high-fidelity simulations that can directly lead to an improved product for the warfighter.” (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

