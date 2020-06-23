Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pest Management on how to manage pests

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Walker, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron Pest Management Flight journeyman, demonstrates how an animal trap safely captures wild animals before they are relocated at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. The Pest Management Flight handles issues on base involving pests ranging from wild hogs to centipedes. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 15:58
    JBPHH
    Bugs
    Pest Management
    15th Wing
    647th

