U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Walker, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron Pest Management Flight journeyman, demonstrates how an animal trap safely captures wild animals before they are relocated at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 23, 2020. The Pest Management Flight handles issues on base involving pests ranging from wild hogs to centipedes. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 15:58 Photo ID: 6254160 VIRIN: 200623-F-DT029-001 Resolution: 1600x1056 Size: 311.21 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pest Management on how to manage pests, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.