Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Tooth powder bottle

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Tooth powder bottle

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An empty bottle of "Dr. Bowman's Tooth Powder" is shown June 13, 2020, in a laboratory for the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands in Tomah, Wis. The artifact was discovered at a Fort McCoy, Wis., archaeological site in 2014. (Photo by the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 09:43
    Photo ID: 6253456
    VIRIN: 200626-A-A4608-673
    Resolution: 468x628
    Size: 22.3 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Tooth powder bottle, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Tooth powder bottle

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    archaeology
    artifact
    tooth powder bottle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT