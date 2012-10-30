Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Sandy response

    EDGEMERE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2012

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maryland National Guard Soldiers navigate through high water near Edgemere, Maryland, on Oct. 30, 2012, to assist in relief efforts for Hurricane Sandy. (U.S. Army photo by: Sgt. Edwin Gray)

    MDNG
    Maryland National Guard
    hurricane response
    Hurricane Sandy

