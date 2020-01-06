Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Westover: Master Sgt. Amy Edson

    Faces of Westover: Master Sgt. Amy Edson

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    439th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amy Edson, a 439th Operarations Support Squadron aviation resource manager, shows off her personal protective gear before seeing a patient. Edson works as a respiratory therapist at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Health Alliance Hospital for her civilian job. (Courtesy Photo)

    Faces of Westover: Master Sgt. Amy Edson

