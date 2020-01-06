U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amy Edson, a 439th Operarations Support Squadron aviation resource manager, shows off her personal protective gear before seeing a patient. Edson works as a respiratory therapist at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Health Alliance Hospital for her civilian job. (Courtesy Photo)
Faces of Westover: Master Sgt. Amy Edson
