Faces of Westover: Master Sgt. Amy Edson

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amy Edson, a 439th Operarations Support Squadron aviation resource manager, shows off her personal protective gear before seeing a patient. Edson works as a respiratory therapist at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Health Alliance Hospital for her civilian job. (Courtesy Photo)

