    Westover provides first wave of pandemic relief

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2020

    439th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force reservists from the 439th Aeromedical Staging Squadron and 439th Aerospace Medical Squadron pose for a group photo at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts on April 6, 2020. The group of doctors, nurses and medical technicians were activated to help fight against COVID-19 in New York City. (Courtesy photo)

