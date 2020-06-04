Westover provides first wave of pandemic relief

U.S. Air Force reservists from the 439th Aeromedical Staging Squadron and 439th Aerospace Medical Squadron pose for a group photo at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts on April 6, 2020. The group of doctors, nurses and medical technicians were activated to help fight against COVID-19 in New York City. (Courtesy photo)

