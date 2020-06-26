Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Beyond the Bier: Tag der Architektur

    Beyond the Bier: Tag der Architektur

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Smith 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    "Tag der Architektur" translates to "Architecture Day." Graphic designed to promote the continuation of Ramstein Air Base's Beyond the Bier series. Beyond the Bier is a cultural series based on German customs, traditions and history in the Kaiserslautern Military Community, designed to let people get to know why our neighbors celebrate, and commemorate certain holidays and observances. (U.S. Air Force graphic illustration by Tech. Sgt. J. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 05:53
    Photo ID: 6253283
    VIRIN: 200626-F-DZ073-0001
    Resolution: 2400x3393
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond the Bier: Tag der Architektur, by TSgt Jennifer Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    Resiliency
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    EUCOM
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    World’s Best Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT