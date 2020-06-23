200623-N-XX082-0002 MONTEREY, Calif. (June 23, 2020) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Michael Haggerty (right) presents Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Sara Schmitt with the Navy Military Training Instructor red and white aiguillette in the Senior Chief Shannon Kent Navy Yard, onboard the Presidio of Monterey, California. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)
Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 05:50
Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
Navy Military Training Program Prepares IWTC Monterey Sailors for Success
