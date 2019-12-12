Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Project Manager of the Year

    2020 Project Manager of the Year

    JAPAN

    12.12.2019

    Photo by Anthony Mayne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Rex W. Mols (center) was chosen as the 2020 Project Manager of the Year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2019
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 03:20
    Photo ID: 6253207
    VIRIN: 191212-D-DE654-561
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.83 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Project Manager of the Year, by Anthony Mayne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mols Named USACE 2020 PM of the Year

    TAGS

    USACE
    project manager
    Project Manager of the Year Award
    PMP
    Japan Engineer District
    Pacific Ocean Division (POD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT