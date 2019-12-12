Rex W. Mols (center) was chosen as the 2020 Project Manager of the Year.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 03:20
|Photo ID:
|6253207
|VIRIN:
|191212-D-DE654-561
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.83 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Project Manager of the Year, by Anthony Mayne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mols Named USACE 2020 PM of the Year
LEAVE A COMMENT