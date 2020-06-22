Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Returns 147 Sets of Remains to South Korea Days Before the 70th Anniversary of the Start of the Korean War

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) personnel/leadership greet a Republic of Korea (ROK) delegation prior to a reparation ceremony hosted by the DPAA at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June, 21, 2020. The purpose of the ceremony was to transfer the remains and commemorate the service of 147 fallen South Korean soldiers who fought alongside U.S. and United Nations forces during the Korean War. The efforts to return the remains are a part of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Korean War Identification Project, and includes remains unilaterally turned over by North Korea from 1990 to 1994, and in 2018. The remains were analyzed jointly by the DPAA laboratory and scientists with the Republic of Korea's808-448-4500 Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification (MAKRI). Working cooperatively, they concluded that the 147 individual remains are of South Korean origin, though the remains haven’t been individually identified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank)

