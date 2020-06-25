Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMDC leader speaks at MDAA roundtable

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Jason Cutshaw 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and commander of the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, addresses a Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance-hosted virtual roundtable June 23. Karbler, pictured with Riki Ellison, MDAA chairman and founder, was joined by leaders from U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and the Missile Defense Agency in discussing the role of current and future air and missile defenses during a virtual roundtable discussion on “Global Missile Defense Responsibilities.” (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 15:38
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMDC leader speaks at MDAA roundtable, by Jason Cutshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

