SMDC leader speaks at MDAA roundtable

Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and commander of the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, addresses a Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance-hosted virtual roundtable June 23. Karbler, pictured with Riki Ellison, MDAA chairman and founder, was joined by leaders from U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and the Missile Defense Agency in discussing the role of current and future air and missile defenses during a virtual roundtable discussion on “Global Missile Defense Responsibilities.” (U.S. Army photo)

Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US