Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and commander of the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, addresses a Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance-hosted virtual roundtable June 23. Karbler, pictured with Riki Ellison, MDAA chairman and founder, was joined by leaders from U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and the Missile Defense Agency in discussing the role of current and future air and missile defenses during a virtual roundtable discussion on “Global Missile Defense Responsibilities.” (U.S. Army photo)
06.25.2020
06.25.2020
|6252427
|200625-A-YN030-782
|1294x741
|143.05 KB
REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|2
|1
|0
SMDC leader speaks at MDAA roundtable
