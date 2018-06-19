Dr. Candice Hatcher-Solis of the AFRL 711th Human Performance Wing was recently honored with the Women of Color STEM Technical Innovation in Government award for her mentoring, leadership, and spirit of innovation. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2018 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 11:56 Photo ID: 6252084 VIRIN: 200622-F-FX606-001 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 4.13 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRL researcher honored with Women of Color STEM award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.