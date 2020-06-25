Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Golf Company Recieving

    Golf Company Recieving

    SC, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, make phone calls to inform their next of kin that they have arrived safely at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 25, 2020. The recruits are now ready to begin training after spending two weeks in quarantine as a protective measure against COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 11:34
    Photo ID: 6252080
    VIRIN: 190625-M-GD588-1010
    Resolution: 6288x4480
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Recieving, by LCpl Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    boot camp
    Parris Island
    recruits
    golf
    Reciving
    2nd recruit traning battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT