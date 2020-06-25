Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, make phone calls to inform their next of kin that they have arrived safely at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 25, 2020. The recruits are now ready to begin training after spending two weeks in quarantine as a protective measure against COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 11:34 Photo ID: 6252080 VIRIN: 190625-M-GD588-1010 Resolution: 6288x4480 Size: 1.32 MB Location: SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf Company Recieving, by LCpl Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.