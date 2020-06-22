Stay Fit. Stay Ready.

Statistics show men are less likely than women to seek medical care. Regular screening tests can spot disease early when it's easier to treat, especially diseases more likely to affect males such as heart issues, stroke, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. To stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, take advantage of available services and follow these tips. (U.S. Air Force graphic)

