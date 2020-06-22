Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay Fit. Stay Ready.

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Medical Service

    Statistics show men are less likely than women to seek medical care. Regular screening tests can spot disease early when it's easier to treat, especially diseases more likely to affect males such as heart issues, stroke, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. To stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, take advantage of available services and follow these tips. (U.S. Air Force graphic)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 11:02
    Men's Health
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    Men's Health Month

