48th Medical Group completes realignment

Banners representing two new 48th Medical Group clinics are displayed at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 25, 2020. Due to the group’s recent squadron reorganization, Adult Family Medicine Clinic providers will now exclusively treat non-active duty patients, expediting care for military members at the Warrior Medicine Clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by A1C Rhonda Smith)

