Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    48th Medical Group completes realignment

    48th Medical Group completes realignment

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Banners representing two new 48th Medical Group clinics are displayed at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 25, 2020. Due to the group’s recent squadron reorganization, Adult Family Medicine Clinic providers will now exclusively treat non-active duty patients, expediting care for military members at the Warrior Medicine Clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by A1C Rhonda Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 10:52
    Photo ID: 6252032
    VIRIN: 200625-F-XJ774-1110
    Resolution: 3000x1800
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Medical Group completes realignment, by A1C Rhonda Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    48th Medical Group completes realignment

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    England
    Airman
    USAF
    48th FW
    Liberty Wing
    Air Force: 48th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT