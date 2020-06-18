Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A life dedicated to helping others

    A life dedicated to helping others

    ROMULUS, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    Spc. Meghan Shellington, a social worker, spends her days helping veterans as a social worker with a non-profit helping veterans out of homelessness, and in her free time, chairing another non-profit helping veterans find jobs. (Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 08:44
    Photo ID: 6251868
    VIRIN: 200618-Z-FY465-005
    Resolution: 3096x3402
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: ROMULUS, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A life dedicated to helping others, by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    helping
    virus
    serve
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Michigan Army National Guard
    272nd Regional Support Group
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Assembly Area Lions
    Lansing Area Veterans’ Coalition
    Volunteers of America Michigan

