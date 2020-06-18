Spc. Meghan Shellington, a social worker, spends her days helping veterans as a social worker with a non-profit helping veterans out of homelessness, and in her free time, chairing another non-profit helping veterans find jobs. (Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 08:44 Photo ID: 6251868 VIRIN: 200618-Z-FY465-005 Resolution: 3096x3402 Size: 1.01 MB Location: ROMULUS, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A life dedicated to helping others, by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.