Why I Serve: CH (Maj.) Colin Durham

U.S. Army Reserve CH (Maj.) Colin Durham, a chaplain with the 335th Signal Command (Theater), poses for a portrait at East Point, Georgia, May 28, 2020. Soldiers from the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters took part in the U.S. Army's "Why I Serve" campaign to shed light on the various reasons people join the military. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 08:44
|Photo ID:
|6251863
|VIRIN:
|200527-A-CB630-579
|Resolution:
|13440x6720
|Size:
|49.27 MB
|Location:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Hometown:
|GREENVILLE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
It's really about a calling: Chaplain Colin Durham
