Why I Serve: CH (Maj.) Colin Durham

U.S. Army Reserve CH (Maj.) Colin Durham, a chaplain with the 335th Signal Command (Theater), poses for a portrait at East Point, Georgia, May 28, 2020. Soldiers from the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters took part in the U.S. Army's "Why I Serve" campaign to shed light on the various reasons people join the military. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards)

Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Location: EAST POINT, GA, US