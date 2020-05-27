Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: CH (Maj.) Colin Durham

    Why I Serve: CH (Maj.) Colin Durham

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Reserve CH (Maj.) Colin Durham, a chaplain with the 335th Signal Command (Theater), poses for a portrait at East Point, Georgia, May 28, 2020. Soldiers from the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters took part in the U.S. Army's "Why I Serve" campaign to shed light on the various reasons people join the military. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leron Richards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 08:44
    Photo ID: 6251863
    VIRIN: 200527-A-CB630-579
    Resolution: 13440x6720
    Size: 49.27 MB
    Location: EAST POINT, GA, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Hometown: GREENVILLE, SC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: CH (Maj.) Colin Durham, by SSG Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    It's really about a calling: Chaplain Colin Durham

