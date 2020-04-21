A F-22 Falcon tactical aircraft sits on the flightline on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Apr. 21, 2020. The F-22 has been around since 2005, helping maintain air dominance through impressive stealth, agility, and tactical aptitude. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 22:30
|Photo ID:
|6251491
|VIRIN:
|200421-F-FH328-0036
|Resolution:
|4960x3600
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Relief from cockpit corrosion, by A1C Erin Baxter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
