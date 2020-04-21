Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Relief from cockpit corrosion

    Relief from cockpit corrosion

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A F-22 Falcon tactical aircraft sits on the flightline on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Apr. 21, 2020. The F-22 has been around since 2005, helping maintain air dominance through impressive stealth, agility, and tactical aptitude. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 22:30
    Photo ID: 6251491
    VIRIN: 200421-F-FH328-0036
    Resolution: 4960x3600
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Relief from cockpit corrosion, by A1C Erin Baxter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Relief from cockpit corrosion

    TAGS

    hickam
    jbphh
    af
    hawaii
    usaf
    aloha
    15thwing
    hickamafb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT