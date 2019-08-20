Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Greely

    Greely

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Greely

    Privatized residential housing on U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely, owned by the Lendlease Corporation and operated by North Haven Communities, earned top honors for overall resident satisfaction during the recent Army Resident Satisfaction Survey released June 22.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2019
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 17:37
    VIRIN: 200622-A-CX358-001
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
