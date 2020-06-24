PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. - Col. Sam Johnson, 21st Space Wing commander, left, salutes Col. David Wilson as he assumes command of the 21st Mission Support Group during a change of command ceremony June 24, 2020, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. The traditional passing of the guidon did not occur in order to maintain proper physical distancing guidelines during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Allen)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 16:42
|Photo ID:
|6251300
|VIRIN:
|200624-F-VE225-1006
|Resolution:
|5350x3880
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 21st MSG receives new commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT