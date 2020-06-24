Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st MSG receives new commander

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. - Col. Sam Johnson, 21st Space Wing commander, left, salutes Col. David Wilson as he assumes command of the 21st Mission Support Group during a change of command ceremony June 24, 2020, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. The traditional passing of the guidon did not occur in order to maintain proper physical distancing guidelines during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Allen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Peterson
    USAF
    Change of Command
    USSF
    21st Space Wing

