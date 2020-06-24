PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. - Col. Sam Johnson, 21st Space Wing commander, left, salutes Col. David Wilson as he assumes command of the 21st Mission Support Group during a change of command ceremony June 24, 2020, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. The traditional passing of the guidon did not occur in order to maintain proper physical distancing guidelines during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Allen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 16:42 Photo ID: 6251300 VIRIN: 200624-F-VE225-1006 Resolution: 5350x3880 Size: 4.76 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st MSG receives new commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.