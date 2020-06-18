Tech. Sgt. Zerrick Haymond, 19th Security Forces Squadron Defender, shares his experience with unconscious bias at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, recently. The 19th Airlift Wing leadership team hosted an open dialogue for Airmen of all ranks to share their stories of unconscious bias experiences. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Kristine M. Gruwell)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 16:39
|Photo ID:
|6251299
|VIRIN:
|200618-F-ID976-1040
|Resolution:
|6905x4603
|Size:
|12.51 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 19 AW leadership continues discussion with Airmen, addresses unconscious-bias, by SrA Kristine Gruwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
19 AW leadership continues discussion with Airmen, addresses unconscious-bias
LEAVE A COMMENT