    19 AW leadership continues discussion with Airmen, addresses unconscious-bias

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristine Gruwell 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Zerrick Haymond, 19th Security Forces Squadron Defender, shares his experience with unconscious bias at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, recently. The 19th Airlift Wing leadership team hosted an open dialogue for Airmen of all ranks to share their stories of unconscious bias experiences. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Kristine M. Gruwell)

