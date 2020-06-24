U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Kristin Antonides, a gunner's mate (GM) assigned to Sector Jacksonville, Florida, secures the unit's M4 Carbine after a morning at the range June 24, 2020. GMs work with all types of ordnance, from 9mm small arms to ship board 76mm cannons and can be found at almost every Coast Guard unit. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 13:30
|Photo ID:
|6250470
|VIRIN:
|200624-G-BZ327-1798
|Resolution:
|4351x5884
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Range Day Complete, by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
