Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Range Day Complete

    Coast Guard Range Day Complete

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Kristin Antonides, a gunner's mate (GM) assigned to Sector Jacksonville, Florida, secures the unit's M4 Carbine after a morning at the range June 24, 2020. GMs work with all types of ordnance, from 9mm small arms to ship board 76mm cannons and can be found at almost every Coast Guard unit. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 13:30
    Photo ID: 6250470
    VIRIN: 200624-G-BZ327-1798
    Resolution: 4351x5884
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Range Day Complete, by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    guns
    AFLOAT
    ammunition
    ASHORE
    pyro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT