Boston (May 6, 2020) Command Senior Chief Jans Valdespou poses for a photo onboard USS Constitution. USS Constitution, is the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 11:26 Photo ID: 6250332 VIRIN: 200506-N-ES994-1003 Resolution: 3245x4543 Size: 1.42 MB Location: CHARLESTOWN, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Senior Chief Jans Valdespou poses for a photo onboard USS Constitution, by CPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.