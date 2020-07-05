Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Senior Chief Jans Valdespou poses for a photo onboard USS Constitution

    CHARLESTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    USS Constitution

    Boston (May 6, 2020) Command Senior Chief Jans Valdespou poses for a photo onboard USS Constitution. USS Constitution, is the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/Released)

