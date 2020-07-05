Boston (May 6, 2020) Command Senior Chief Jans Valdespou poses for a photo onboard USS Constitution. USS Constitution, is the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 11:26
|Photo ID:
|6250332
|VIRIN:
|200506-N-ES994-1003
|Resolution:
|3245x4543
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTOWN, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Command Senior Chief Jans Valdespou poses for a photo onboard USS Constitution, by CPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
