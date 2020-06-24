200624-N-CC785-0001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 24, 2020) - Lt. Mark Thompson, Naval Station Great Lakes chaplain, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Capt. Ray Leung, NSGL commanding officer, during a ceremony in Bldg. 1 on June 24. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 11:27
|Photo ID:
|6250331
|VIRIN:
|200624-N-CC785-0001
|Resolution:
|3832x3072
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Award, June 24 2020, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
