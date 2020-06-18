Capt. Kayla Gibson, left, and 1st Lt. Alex Osborn, pilots assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, review the squadron’s flight schedule on a new web-based platform at Joint base Charleston, S.C., June 18, 2020. The system was developed by the Airmen Coders, a group whose mission is to use coding to find modern solutions to the challenges today’s Airmen face. The web-based schedule allows aircrew members to remotely view upcoming missions and other important information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua R. Maund)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 10:33 Photo ID: 6250263 VIRIN: 200618-F-SU156-0006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.48 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How the 437th is modernizing its scheduling, by SrA Joshua Maund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.