Capt. Kayla Gibson, left, and 1st Lt. Alex Osborn, pilots assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, review the squadron’s flight schedule on a new web-based platform at Joint base Charleston, S.C., June 18, 2020. The system was developed by the Airmen Coders, a group whose mission is to use coding to find modern solutions to the challenges today’s Airmen face. The web-based schedule allows aircrew members to remotely view upcoming missions and other important information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua R. Maund)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 10:33
|Photo ID:
|6250263
|VIRIN:
|200618-F-SU156-0006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, How the 437th is modernizing its scheduling, by SrA Joshua Maund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
