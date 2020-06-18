Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How the 437th is modernizing its scheduling

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Maund 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Capt. Kayla Gibson, left, and 1st Lt. Alex Osborn, pilots assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, review the squadron’s flight schedule on a new web-based platform at Joint base Charleston, S.C., June 18, 2020. The system was developed by the Airmen Coders, a group whose mission is to use coding to find modern solutions to the challenges today’s Airmen face. The web-based schedule allows aircrew members to remotely view upcoming missions and other important information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua R. Maund)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How the 437th is modernizing its scheduling, by SrA Joshua Maund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

