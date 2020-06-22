Change of Command

Lt. Col. James Crocker, outgoing commander, Special Troops Battalion, 1st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), is gathered with his wife , Mrs. Mary Crocker, and his daughters Abigal and Audrey Crocker next to Black Jack and the color guard, June 23, 2020, Fort Knox, Ky. We say farewell to Lt. Col. Crocker as he goes to his next assignment in his career. (U. S. Army Photo by Spc. Kaylee Harris, 1st TSC Public Affairs )

