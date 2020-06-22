Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Change of Command

    Change of Command

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Spc. Kaylee Harris 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Lt. Col. James Crocker, outgoing commander, Special Troops Battalion, 1st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), is gathered with his wife , Mrs. Mary Crocker, and his daughters Abigal and Audrey Crocker next to Black Jack and the color guard, June 23, 2020, Fort Knox, Ky. We say farewell to Lt. Col. Crocker as he goes to his next assignment in his career. (U. S. Army Photo by Spc. Kaylee Harris, 1st TSC Public Affairs )

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 09:28
    Photo ID: 6250238
    VIRIN: 200622-A-OK738-046
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.95 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command, by SPC Kaylee Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    supply
    soldier
    operation
    command
    U.S. Central Command
    withdrawal
    drawdown
    news
    deployed
    operations
    photo
    sustainment
    troops
    CENTCOM
    leadership
    redeployment
    Fort Knox
    transportation
    engineer
    service member
    media
    video
    Americans
    armed forces
    Facebook
    distribution
    American
    OEF
    Quartermaster
    1st TSC
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    photojournalist
    retrograde
    videographer
    Army Logistics
    story
    journalism
    public affairs
    Soldiers
    military
    Kuwait
    Middle East
    First Team
    U.S. Army
    Army
    U.S. Army Central
    deployment
    Operation Enduring Freedom
    logistical
    2020
    U.S. ARCENT
    America's Army
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Resolute Support Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT