    Fort Drum AER representatives to relaunch campaign in July

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The annual Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign kicked off at Fort Drum in early March, until it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AER officials will relaunch a monthlong campaign, starting July 1.
    Fort Drum AER representatives across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) will use this time to inform more Soldiers about the program and how they can contribute. (Courtesy graphic)

