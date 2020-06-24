The annual Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign kicked off at Fort Drum in early March, until it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AER officials will relaunch a monthlong campaign, starting July 1.

Fort Drum AER representatives across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) will use this time to inform more Soldiers about the program and how they can contribute. (Courtesy graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 08:06 Photo ID: 6250222 VIRIN: 200624-A-XX986-001 Resolution: 2388x1699 Size: 1.04 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum AER representatives to relaunch campaign in July, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.