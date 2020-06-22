48 FW honors fallen Airman with memorial

A memorial is displayed to honor a fallen Airman at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 23, 2020. The memorial is dedicated to U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, a 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot who perished during a training mission when his F-15C Eagle crashed into the North Sea, June 14, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith)
