    Aquarium

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.21.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Francesca Landis 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Okinawan Locals and U.S service members enjoy loosened COVID-19 pololicies on Okinawa, Japan June 24, 2020. The Churaumi Aquarium is one of the many great ways to spend time on Okinawa.(U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Francesca Landis)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 02:04
    Photo ID: 6249914
    VIRIN: 200624-M-VI369-1002
    Resolution: 5009x3339
    Size: 16.64 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aquarium, by LCpl Francesca Landis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    fish
    liberty

