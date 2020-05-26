Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kodiak-based Coast Guard aircrews conduct first all-female C-130J flight [Image 1 of 3]

    Kodiak-based Coast Guard aircrews conduct first all-female C-130J flight

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Dean 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Rexxie Clark, an aviation maintenance technician, dons a helmet and goggles in preparation for drop training from the back of a C-130J Hercules aircraft in Kodiak, Alaska, May 26, 2020. Clark was one of a team of all-female aircrew members to participate in the first U.S. Coast Guard all-female C-130J model flight in history. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Dean.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kodiak-based Coast Guard aircrews conduct first all-female C-130J flight [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Lauren Dean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kodiak
    Alaska
    First C-130J all-female flight
    AMT3 Rexxie Clark
    C130 drop training in Alaska

