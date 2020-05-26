Kodiak-based Coast Guard aircrews conduct first all-female C-130J flight

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Rexxie Clark, an aviation maintenance technician, dons a helmet and goggles in preparation for drop training from the back of a C-130J Hercules aircraft in Kodiak, Alaska, May 26, 2020. Clark was one of a team of all-female aircrew members to participate in the first U.S. Coast Guard all-female C-130J model flight in history. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Dean.

