Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Rexxie Clark, an aviation maintenance technician, dons a helmet and goggles in preparation for drop training from the back of a C-130J Hercules aircraft in Kodiak, Alaska, May 26, 2020. Clark was one of a team of all-female aircrew members to participate in the first U.S. Coast Guard all-female C-130J model flight in history. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Dean.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 20:10
|Photo ID:
|6249716
|VIRIN:
|200526-G-JS301-1001
|Resolution:
|4171x3274
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kodiak-based Coast Guard aircrews conduct first all-female C-130J flight [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Lauren Dean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
