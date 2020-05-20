Laughlin firefighters practice with equipment

The 47th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters drain all water from a firehose while training for real-world scenarios at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, on 20 May, 2020. Training is a priority to keep them ready for deployment and any situations home-side which may occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anne McCready)

