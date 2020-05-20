Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laughlin firefighters practice with equipment

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anne McCready 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 47th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters drain all water from a firehose while training for real-world scenarios at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, on 20 May, 2020. Training is a priority to keep them ready for deployment and any situations home-side which may occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anne McCready)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 17:34
    Laughlin AFB
    CES
    firefighters
    Training
    47 FTW

