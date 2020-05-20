The 47th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters drain all water from a firehose while training for real-world scenarios at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, on 20 May, 2020. Training is a priority to keep them ready for deployment and any situations home-side which may occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anne McCready)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 17:34
|Photo ID:
|6249611
|VIRIN:
|200520-F-JI530-215
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|25.59 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Laughlin firefighters practice with equipment, by A1C Anne McCready, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
