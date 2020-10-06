US Coast Guard Commandant, Adm. Karl Schultz attends the Atlantic Area Change of Command on June 10, 2020. Vice Adm. Scott Buschman was relieved of command by Vice Adm. Steven Poulin. The Admiral's aids facilitate the Change of Command ceremony. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Kate Kilroy

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 16:19 Photo ID: 6249530 VIRIN: 200610-G-NJ244-010 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 9.55 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Shultz attends the Atlantic Area Change of Command, by SN kate kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.