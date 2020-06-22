Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whiteman AFB revamps local innovation program: STEALTHWERX

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla White 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    STEALTHWERX is the local innovation program of Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. The program provides a collaborative forum for innovative ideas to come from all ranks and units to make the stealth mission at Whiteman AFB safer and more efficient. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
