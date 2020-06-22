Whiteman AFB revamps local innovation program: STEALTHWERX

STEALTHWERX is the local innovation program of Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. The program provides a collaborative forum for innovative ideas to come from all ranks and units to make the stealth mission at Whiteman AFB safer and more efficient. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Kayla White)

