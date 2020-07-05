Col. John T. Gutierrez, Marine Corps Systems Command’s portfolio manager for Logistics Combat Element Systems, presents the first Lt. Gen. “Brute” Krulak Award to Ron Diefenbach, May 7 in Stafford, Virginia. Diefenbach, a program analyst for LCES, was recognized for demonstrating a spirit of unconventional thinking and leadership. Gutierrez recently instituted this quarterly award to recognize and incentivize innovative thinking within the portfolio. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 08:44 Photo ID: 6249038 VIRIN: 200507-M-ZZ999-0101 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 232.29 KB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Award named for pioneering Marine recognizes ‘unconventional thinking, combat leadership’, by Matt Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.