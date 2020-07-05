Award named for pioneering Marine recognizes ‘unconventional thinking, combat leadership’

Col. John T. Gutierrez, Marine Corps Systems Command’s portfolio manager for Logistics Combat Element Systems, presents the first Lt. Gen. “Brute” Krulak Award to Ron Diefenbach, May 7 in Stafford, Virginia. Diefenbach, a program analyst for LCES, was recognized for demonstrating a spirit of unconventional thinking and leadership. Gutierrez recently instituted this quarterly award to recognize and incentivize innovative thinking within the portfolio. (Courtesy photo)
