    Award named for pioneering Marine recognizes ‘unconventional thinking, combat leadership’

    Award named for pioneering Marine recognizes ‘unconventional thinking, combat leadership’

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    Photo by Matt Gonzales 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Col. John T. Gutierrez, Marine Corps Systems Command’s portfolio manager for Logistics Combat Element Systems, presents the first Lt. Gen. “Brute” Krulak Award to Ron Diefenbach, May 7 in Stafford, Virginia. Diefenbach, a program analyst for LCES, was recognized for demonstrating a spirit of unconventional thinking and leadership. Gutierrez recently instituted this quarterly award to recognize and incentivize innovative thinking within the portfolio. (Courtesy photo)

    Award named for pioneering Marine recognizes ‘unconventional thinking, combat leadership’

