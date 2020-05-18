Cheney Lindgren is pictured at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Traumatic Brain Injury Clinic, where she was previously employed and has volunteered for the past two years as part of the American Red Cross Program at LRMC.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 03:38
|Photo ID:
|6248810
|VIRIN:
|200616-A-EK666-0217
|Resolution:
|4469x3192
|Size:
|1010.68 KB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, American Red Cross Volunteer increases medical capability at LRMC Clinic, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
American Red Cross Volunteer increases medical capability at LRMC Clinic
LEAVE A COMMENT