Aaron Lowery, a verifying official at the Fort Bragg Identification Card Facility, assists a customer with his ID card needs. The ID card Facility is part of the installation's Directorate of Human Resources. When the post transitioned to minimal mission-essential manning during phase one of the COVID-19 restrictions, services such as processing ID cards, transitioning out Soldiers who were retiring, ETSING (Expiration-Term of Service or separating remained as mission-critical services. Courtesy photo by DHR

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 13:59 Photo ID: 6247972 VIRIN: 062220-A-LF772-001 Resolution: 317x178 Size: 45.5 KB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bragg's DHR never wavers, continues to provide mission critical services during global pandemic, by Jacqueline Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.