    Fort Bragg's DHR never wavers, continues to provide mission critical services during global pandemic

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Jacqueline Thomas 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Aaron Lowery, a verifying official at the Fort Bragg Identification Card Facility, assists a customer with his ID card needs. The ID card Facility is part of the installation's Directorate of Human Resources. When the post transitioned to minimal mission-essential manning during phase one of the COVID-19 restrictions, services such as processing ID cards, transitioning out Soldiers who were retiring, ETSING (Expiration-Term of Service or separating remained as mission-critical services. Courtesy photo by DHR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bragg's DHR never wavers, continues to provide mission critical services during global pandemic, by Jacqueline Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bragg
    Paraglide
    DHR
    COVID-19

