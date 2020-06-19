Virtual town hall recognizes achievement, brings workforce up-to-date

A screen shot from June 19 virtual town hall presented by Huntsville Center leadership. More than 800 Huntsville Center employees from Huntsville, Alabama, Omaha, Nebraska and Alexandria, Virginia, logged into an online meeting platform to hear the words of Huntsville Center leaders praise the workforce for a job-well-done during unprecedented times.

