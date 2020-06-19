Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Virtual town hall recognizes achievement, brings workforce up-to-date

    Virtual town hall recognizes achievement, brings workforce up-to-date

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    A screen shot from June 19 virtual town hall presented by Huntsville Center leadership. More than 800 Huntsville Center employees from Huntsville, Alabama, Omaha, Nebraska and Alexandria, Virginia, logged into an online meeting platform to hear the words of Huntsville Center leaders praise the workforce for a job-well-done during unprecedented times.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 13:49
    Photo ID: 6247969
    VIRIN: 200619-A-QY194-001
    Resolution: 1709x964
    Size: 922.08 KB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual town hall recognizes achievement, brings workforce up-to-date, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Virtual town hall recognizes achievement, brings workforce up-to-date

    TAGS

    USACE
    town hall
    Huntsville Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT