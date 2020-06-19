200619-N-FA490-1030

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 19, 2020) U.S. Navy Seaman Nadarajah Washington, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), mans the helm in the pilot house, June 19, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

