    Pride 2020

    SC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rebecca Floto 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Layout and design created using Adobe Photoshop, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. June 22, 2020.This illustration was created for Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Pride Month that is celebrated each year in the month of June.  During the month, we take the opportunity to recognize our LGBT Service Members and reflect upon the past.  We celebrate their successes and recognize the contributions they have brought to our Corps.  This year we celebrate the ten year anniversary of the repeal of “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell”. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Staff Sgt. Rebecca L. Floto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 11:10
    Photo ID: 6247775
    VIRIN: 200622-M-IJ860-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride 2020, by SSgt Rebecca Floto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRD
    Pride
    Don’t Ask Don’t Tell
    MCRDPI
    LGBT

