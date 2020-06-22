Layout and design created using Adobe Photoshop, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. June 22, 2020.This illustration was created for Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Pride Month that is celebrated each year in the month of June. During the month, we take the opportunity to recognize our LGBT Service Members and reflect upon the past. We celebrate their successes and recognize the contributions they have brought to our Corps. This year we celebrate the ten year anniversary of the repeal of “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell”. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Staff Sgt. Rebecca L. Floto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 11:10 Photo ID: 6247775 VIRIN: 200622-M-IJ860-1001 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.82 MB Location: SC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride 2020, by SSgt Rebecca Floto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.