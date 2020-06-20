Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard terminates illegal charter in St. Petersburg

    Coast Guard terminates illegal charter in St. Petersburg

    FL, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard investigating officer terminates the voyage of a 47-foot uninspected passenger vessel with 15 passengers for hire in St. Petersburg, Florida June 20, 2020. Uninspected passenger vessels are only permitted by Coast Guard regulations to carry six passengers for hire with a master who holds a Merchant Mariner Credential. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.21.2020 09:31
    Photo ID: 6247340
    VIRIN: 200620-G-MQ432-223
    Resolution: 3574x2382
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard terminates illegal charter in St. Petersburg, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Florida
    Coast Guard
    St. Petersburg
    illegal charter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT