Coast Guard terminates illegal charter in St. Petersburg

A Coast Guard investigating officer terminates the voyage of a 47-foot uninspected passenger vessel with 15 passengers for hire in St. Petersburg, Florida June 20, 2020. Uninspected passenger vessels are only permitted by Coast Guard regulations to carry six passengers for hire with a master who holds a Merchant Mariner Credential. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

