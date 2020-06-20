A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew hoists three passengers from a 20-foot flat boat that had run hard aground in marshy waters outside the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet, June 19, 2020. All three boaters were transported to safety. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy asset)
This work, Video release: Coast Guard rescues 3 people from hard grounding, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS
