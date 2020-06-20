Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Video release: Coast Guard rescues 3 people from hard grounding

    Video release: Coast Guard rescues 3 people from hard grounding

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew hoists three passengers from a 20-foot flat boat that had run hard aground in marshy waters outside the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet, June 19, 2020. All three boaters were transported to safety. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy asset)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 16:42
    Photo ID: 6247120
    VIRIN: 200620-G-UI834-1002
    Resolution: 1230x822
    Size: 726.66 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video release: Coast Guard rescues 3 people from hard grounding, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Station New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    D8
    District 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT