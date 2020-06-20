Coast Guard boat crew rescues 2 watercraft riders off Isla Verde Beach in Carolina, Puerto Rico

The boat crew of a Coast Guard 33-foot Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement from Boat Station San Juan rescued two watercraft riders the night of June 19, 2020, who were forced to abandon their personal watercraft when it started sinking, approximately one to two miles from the shore of Isla Verde Beach in Carolina, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Gaurd Photo)

