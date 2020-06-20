Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard boat crew rescues 2 watercraft riders off Isla Verde Beach in Carolina, Puerto Rico

    Coast Guard boat crew rescues 2 watercraft riders off Isla Verde Beach in Carolina, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    06.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The boat crew of a Coast Guard 33-foot Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement from Boat Station San Juan rescued two watercraft riders the night of June 19, 2020, who were forced to abandon their personal watercraft when it started sinking, approximately one to two miles from the shore of Isla Verde Beach in Carolina, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Gaurd Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 12:07
    Photo ID: 6247062
    VIRIN: 200620-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 3024x2990
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard boat crew rescues 2 watercraft riders off Isla Verde Beach in Carolina, Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Carolina
    Sector San Juan
    Air Station Borinquen
    Boat Station San Juan
    Coast Guard rescue crews
    two water craft riders
    Isla Verde Beach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT