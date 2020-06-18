Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSEA change of command ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Oscar Sosa 

    U.S. Navy           

    200619-N-QE653-001
    WASHINGTON (June 19, 2020) Vice Adm. William J. Galinis relieves Vice Adm.Thomas J. Moore as commander of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) during a change of command ceremony in Leutze Park at the Washington Navy Yard. The event was hosted by Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Michael Gilday and Adm. Frank Caldwell, director of Naval Nuclear Propulsion. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 23:35
    Photo ID: 6246908
    VIRIN: 200619-N-QE653-001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSEA change of command ceremony, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    navsea

