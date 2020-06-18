NAVSEA change of command ceremony

200619-N-QE653-001

WASHINGTON (June 19, 2020) Vice Adm. William J. Galinis relieves Vice Adm.Thomas J. Moore as commander of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) during a change of command ceremony in Leutze Park at the Washington Navy Yard. The event was hosted by Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Michael Gilday and Adm. Frank Caldwell, director of Naval Nuclear Propulsion. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway/Released)

