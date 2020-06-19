Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Supply Systems Command Change of Command

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Russell Stewart 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Rear Adm. Pete Stamatopoulos relieves Rear Adm. Michelle Skubic as Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command and Chief of Supply Corps at NAVSUP Headquarters onboard Naval Support Activity, Mechanicsburg, Penn., June 19, 2020.
    Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

