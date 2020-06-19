Naval Supply Systems Command Change of Command

Rear Adm. Pete Stamatopoulos relieves Rear Adm. Michelle Skubic as Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command and Chief of Supply Corps at NAVSUP Headquarters onboard Naval Support Activity, Mechanicsburg, Penn., June 19, 2020.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

