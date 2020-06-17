Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Senior Airman Daniela Garcia from the 81st Contracting Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Garcia took the lead and trained her team of military and civilians in simplified acquisitions. While managing her $2 million portfolio, she executed contracts including a reverse osmosis maintenance contract for the 81st Medical Group's dialysis clinic, an expedited contract to provide 344 dehumidifiers to dormitory residents and at least two COVID-19 expedited support contracts. Her keen ability to understand our mission partners’ needs while executing contracts quickly and efficiently makes her one of the best mission focus business leaders of the 81st CONS. As a result, she garnered the 81st Mission Support Group Airman of the Quarter for the first quarter in 2020 and Senior Airman Below-the-Zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 13:53
    Photo ID: 6246335
    VIRIN: 200617-F-BD983-0008
    Resolution: 4140x2826
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Mississippi
    leadership
    certificate
    highlight
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Airman
    Recognition
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week
    Excel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT