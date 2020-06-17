Let's give Senior Airman Daniela Garcia from the 81st Contracting Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Garcia took the lead and trained her team of military and civilians in simplified acquisitions. While managing her $2 million portfolio, she executed contracts including a reverse osmosis maintenance contract for the 81st Medical Group's dialysis clinic, an expedited contract to provide 344 dehumidifiers to dormitory residents and at least two COVID-19 expedited support contracts. Her keen ability to understand our mission partners’ needs while executing contracts quickly and efficiently makes her one of the best mission focus business leaders of the 81st CONS. As a result, she garnered the 81st Mission Support Group Airman of the Quarter for the first quarter in 2020 and Senior Airman Below-the-Zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

