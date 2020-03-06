3rd Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment began training on the new Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binocular (ENVG-B) June 1.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 12:34
|Photo ID:
|6246187
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-IO011-306
|Resolution:
|1190x1114
|Size:
|357.93 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment trains and fields new gear, by Christy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3rd Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment trains and fields new gear
LEAVE A COMMENT