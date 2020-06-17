Team leaders with B Co, 1st Bn, 4th SFAB, conduct a key leader engagement exercise with a role player representing a brigade commander in the Afghan army June 17.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 12:23
|Photo ID:
|6246176
|VIRIN:
|200617-A-NY219-593
|Resolution:
|1190x846
|Size:
|893.8 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
This work, 4SFAB Rotation 20-08 Led the Army into Collective Training! [Image 2 of 2], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
4SFAB Rotation 20-08 Led the Army into Collective Training!
