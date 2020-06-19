ailors assigned to Construction Diving Detachment Charlie with Underwater Construction Team One get underway

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Underwater Construction Team ONE

    Norfolk, Va. (June 19, 2020) Sailors assigned to Construction Diving Detachment Charlie with Underwater Construction Team One get underway with small craft out of Norfolk Naval Station. The Sailors are Seabee divers tasked with the installation of an underwater signature range to support Naval Expeditionary Forces in order to monitor magnetic signatures of small craft and underwater vehicles. Seabee divers deploy worldwide to conduct underwater construction/inspection/repair and demolition operations in support of both peacetime and wartime missions. U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Terence Juergens (Released) 200619-N-LF183-520

