ailors assigned to Construction Diving Detachment Charlie with Underwater Construction Team One get underway

Norfolk, Va. (June 19, 2020) Sailors assigned to Construction Diving Detachment Charlie with Underwater Construction Team One get underway with small craft out of Norfolk Naval Station. The Sailors are Seabee divers tasked with the installation of an underwater signature range to support Naval Expeditionary Forces in order to monitor magnetic signatures of small craft and underwater vehicles. Seabee divers deploy worldwide to conduct underwater construction/inspection/repair and demolition operations in support of both peacetime and wartime missions. U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Terence Juergens (Released) 200619-N-LF183-520

